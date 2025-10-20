Mike McDaniel, Dolphins receive injury update on Darren Waller with recovery timeline unclear

The Miami Dolphins lost another game, but also lost a key weapon during their game against the Cleveland Browns. Now, head coach Mike McDaniel received an unclear update on when will tight end Darren Waller will be able to play again.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, “Tests showed that Dolphins TE Darren Waller has a strained pectoral that is not expected to require surgery, per source. He will be considered “week to week at this point.”

Waller suffered an injury in the first half of the game against the Browns. In all fairness, McDaniel should be thanking his lucky stars because Waller avoided a worst-case scenario and won’t need surgery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who’s the next tight end on the depth chart?

If Waller is out, Julian Hill is back as TE1 of the team. Hill started 11 games for the Dolphins last season and has started the seven games this year. It’s just that Waller had way more looks. Hill has 5 or less targets in every single game this season.

Julian Hill #89 of the Miami Dolphins

Advertisement

He has a total of 10 catches for 77 yards. Hill is nowhere near Waller’s level of production. Waller is a top-tier tight end in the NFL while Hill is a mid-class player. He is serviceable, but not a star.

Advertisement

see also Dolphins may already be preparing to replace Tua Tagovailoa as Mike McDaniel makes curious decision

The Dolphins have limited star power

Mike McDaniel will really need to have his offensive genius really in touch for the next weeks. The Dolphins saw wide receiver Tyreek Hill go down for the rest of the season a couple of weeks back, while Waller now is week to week. Hence, the weapons are getting scarce.

Advertisement

The Dolphins’ best offensive players now are running back Devon Achane and wideout Jaylen Waddle. But even them have struggled to earn wins for a team who is really going through a rough patch,