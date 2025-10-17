Mike McDaniel sends direct warning to Dillon Gabriel ahead of Dolphins vs. Browns matchup

The Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns will clash in Week 7. Looking to put extra pressure on Dillon Gabriel, head coach Mike McDaniel has issued a stern warning to the quarterback — and it’s definitely not a friendly one.

Week 7 offers a huge opportunity for both the Dolphins and the Browns to redeem themselves. With both teams sitting at 1-5, a victory is crucial to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

A loss could determine Mike McDaniel’s future, as he’s currently on the hot seat. For that reason, the head coach has decided to call out Dillon Gabriel and let him know he won’t have an easy matchup against his Dolphins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike McDaniel puts extra pressure on Dillon Gabriel ahead of Week 7

Mike McDaniel is holding onto everything he can to secure his job as head coach. It’s no secret that he’s under heavy pressure, which is why defeating the Browns in Week 7 is absolutely crucial.

For that reason, the head coach has decided to issue a direct warning to Dillon Gabriel. McDaniel admitted that, while the quarterback’s talent is undeniable, the Dolphins’ mission is to make him “look like a rookie.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa sends clear message about Dolphins season and latest locker room controversy

“He looks like he should be in there,” HC Mike McDaniel said of Gabriel. “I think that’s an important thing to note, is that to look the part of a starting quarterback in the National Football League is extremely difficult — and even more so if you’re a rookie. I think I look at it through the lens of, he shows us what he’s capable of and certainly makes some very accurate throws to windows.

Advertisement

“The team facing him — for us this week — our job is to make him look like a rookie. What does that mean? That means 11 convicted players playing together and making it hard on him. But, don’t get it twisted, just because he’s a rookie doesn’t mean he can’t spin the ball, see the field, and take advantage of opportunities that you give him. So, the main thing to me is don’t allow him to get comfortable and find a new level of success at this level. He’s already shown the ability to distribute the ball and do so accurately, and on schedule, and on time. So, you have to disrupt him early and often.”

Advertisement

The Browns’ offense is not McDaniel’s main problem

While McDaniel views Dillon Gabriel’s offense as a challenge, he should perhaps be more concerned about the Browns’ defense — one of the best in the entire NFL.

see also Browns HC Kevin Stefanski fires back at critics amid rumors over his potential exit

Tua Tagovailoa has struggled when facing heavy pressure, and Cleveland’s defensive line excels at creating it. It seems McDaniel should be more worried about Myles Garrett than about issuing warnings to Gabriel.

Advertisement

Advertisement