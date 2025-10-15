Tua Tagovailoa was clear in stating that, despite a 1-5 record, the Miami Dolphins have a united locker room. All of this comes even after his controversial comments in which he said there was a lack of leadership.

“I would say there hasn’t been any bickering or pointing of fingers lately. There’s just guys that are putting their head down trying to work and do the best that they can to put us in the best position to win games.”

The last chance for the Dolphins to save their season will be next Sunday on the road against the Cleveland Browns. A loss would practically eliminate them and could possibly trigger trades and major decisions to rebuild the team.

What happened with Tua Tagovailoa?

After criticizing his teammates for not showing up to several players-only meetings and questioning the leadership in the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa has issued a public apology and acknowledged that he caused a lot of uncertainty inside the locker room.

“Well, I would say guys had questions about it. So, you got to answer those questions. The why and, some of the why’s were like, man, at the time, I didn’t think of it like that. You know? So, as I said, that’s something I got to be better with in protecting the team. Just can’t do that.”

