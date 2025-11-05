Mike McDonald shrugs off remarkable record after Seahawks beat Commanders

The Seattle Seahawks continued their solid run in the 2025 NFL season with a commanding 38-14 win over the Washington Commanders. Sam Darnold put on a show with 330 yards on 21 completions, tallying four touchdowns and a passer rating of 141.0.

The Commanders didn’t have an answer for Seattle. The Seahawks improved to 6-2, meaning they are still co-leaders of the NFC West division.

Mike Macdonald joined an exclusive club this time. Seattle has won 11 of their 12 road games with the former Ravens coach on the sideline. He joined Sean McVay and George Seifert as the third to post those numbers.

Mike Macdonald refuses to get too excited after big start with Seahawks

Macdonald, the former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, refused to take all the credit for this success on Monday, reminding people that he’s just a piece of an entire system.

Head Coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks

“It’s a cool stat,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “I’m worried about where we’re going to go from here. It’s cool that we’ve done it, but as a head coach, you probably get too much credit, too much blame. This is a team operation when we go on the road. When we got here, it was, ‘Okay, how is it?’ Because the team had success on the road before I was here. So, I was curious, ‘Hey, what are the things that we were doing prior?’ A lot of that stuff we’ve kept, that we felt were aligned with how we wanted to operate. I had experience from one place of how we did it in Baltimore. So, that was probably the blueprint of everything we did initially. Then you start, okay, well, what’s best for the Seahawks? Going east is way different than going west, you’re learning that. We’ve got a lot of firepower behind the scenes making these things happen as well, and those people deserve a lot of credit.”

Seattle is one of the most intriguing teams in the NFC. They have played at a high level and are looking like potential contenders in a conference that doesn’t have a clear favorite.