Mike Tomlin has reportedly decided next step of his career after Steelers and it will be on TV

Mike Tomlin appears to be ready to start a TV career after working 19 years as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The information was confirmed by a report from Front Office Sports.

“Mike Tomlin is gearing up for a post-coaching career in sports media. The ex-Steelers coach has signed with sports media agents Sandy Montag and Alex Flanagan, sources tell Front Office Sports. Mike Tomlin is testing the TV market waters.”

After becoming the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl in the 2008 season, Tomlin was unable to conquer another championship and, in the last decade, the Steelers experienced a historic playoff victory drought while trying different quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson, Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Aaron Rodgers. For personal reasons, Tomlin decided to part ways with the team.

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What’s next for Mike Tomlin?

Mike Tomlin has a strong chance of being hired by a television network ahead of the 2026 season. Perhaps the most important opening emerged at NBC following Tony Dungy’s departure, so Tomlin appears to be a candidate to join their broadcasts, especially on Sunday Night Football.

Will Mike Tomlin coach the Steelers in 2026?

No. Mike Tomlin will not coach the Steelers in 2026 because he decided to leave the team. If he chooses to pursue a television career, CBS and FOX could be potential suitors for their Sunday studio shows during NFL coverage.