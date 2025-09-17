Mike Tomlin sends bold message on Steelers’ offense amid Aaron Rodgers’ first games

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-1 in the 2025 NFL season but want to keep polishing their performance with Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback, and a balance of one win and one loss creates an ideal context to analyze both strengths and weaknesses. Mike Tomlin used his press conference to deliver a strong message.

Tomlin was clear in saying that two games played are enough of a trend to draw conclusions. The Steelers’ head coach wants to enhance the offensive operation around Rodgers in his first year with the franchise. Beyond adjusting individual performances, Pittsburgh must also think of itself as a whole.

Rodgers has totaled 447 passing yards and 5 passing touchdowns in his first two outings with the Steelers, a performance that already places him as a pillar of the franchise. In the second game, Pittsburgh needed more from its quarterback, but Tomlin prefers to focus on the positives shown on the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tomlin’s opinion on the Steelers’ performance

“I think, overall, we’ve been very good in the red zone. Obviously, up until that turnover. Being good in the red zone is a component of good offensive football. We seek and desire to add points and score. We did a lot of that in Week 1,” Tomlin said in his weekly press conference.

Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

“I like the overall trajectory of our performance in situational football. We’ve been good before halftime in both games, in terms of movement and scoring. I like the overall trajectory in situational play. We’re gaining ground in terms of consistency,” Tomlin added.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers lose Aaron Rodgers’ teammate after placing him on Injured Reserve

Tomlin also wants to use Rodgers in risky plays

As if defending the offense led by A-Rod wasn’t enough, Tomlin also spoke about seeing Rodgers take part in a quarterback sneak, a play that might seem risky. “He can do it. Aaron is a very, very tough and tenacious guy. I’m not worried that it’s unusual, given his position,” said the Steelers’ head coach.