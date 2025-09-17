Ben Roethlisberger drops bold prediction about the decision Mike Tomlin will make on Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson

A stir erupted in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ sphere following Kaleb Johnson’s mistake during the 31-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. A franchise legend like Ben Roethlisberger was not immune to the debate and shared a prediction with head coach Mike Tomlin.

Johnson made a notable error by failing to catch a kickoff in the proper zone, allowing Seattle to recover the ball for a touchdown that gave them the lead over the Steelers. The situation is something that can happen when a player is taking his first steps as a professional.

Tomlin had downplayed the situation, assuring that he will give Johnson more opportunities in the future, although he also stated in his usual Tuesday press conference that he believes the young running back “will likely not return kickoffs in the short term.” Big Ben seems to have a different opinion.

Big Ben’s prediction for the Steelers regarding Johnson

“After last week, with not much action, and this week, that happening. Unless injuries or something happen, we may not see him again the rest of the year. There’s a chance. I don’t want to just call it a doghouse, but it’s tough. It’s a tough place, a tough situation,” Roethlisberger said on his podcast Footballin.

Kaleb Johnson of the Steelers

Tomlin’s view on the situation

Tomlin chose to believe in his rookie’s potential. “Without a doubt, I will give him the chance to recover from that mistake. I believe in his talent. He’s a smart, hard-working young man, so we need to leave the light on for him. He has to overcome what happened, and he will have the opportunity to do so,” he told the press.

Although Roethlisberger’s prediction may seem extreme, there is a factor to consider in Johnson’s situation. The young Steelers player has not played as a kick returner since 2022, during his college football days at Iowa.