Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to suffer many defensive injuries after just two games in the 2025 NFL season. Now, the team has confirmed that Isaiahh Loudermilk has been officially placed on Injured Reserve.

That means the defensive lineman will be out for at least a month. “The Steelers made multiple roster moves, including signing defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal to the active roster from the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team place defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk on the Reserve/Injured List. The Steelers also signed linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, receiver Isaiah Hodgins and tight end Matt Sokol to the practice squad.”

After a promising victory against the Jets led by a strong performance from Aaron Rodgers, the loss to the Seahawks in Week 2 has raised alarms, because, once again, the defense showed many weaknesses. That was supposed to be the unit in charge of boosting Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl hopes this year.

Who got hurt with Steelers?

Isaiahh Loudermilk and Alex Highsmith got hurt in the game against the Seattle Seahawks, and their names add to other notable defensive absences such as Derrick Harmon, Joey Porter Jr., and Deshon Elliott.

The Steelers will face the Patriots in Week 3 in Foxborough and then travel to Dublin to take on the Minnesota Vikings. The good news regarding injuries is that they have an early bye in Week 5.

