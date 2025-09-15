Mike Tomlin shares serious concern after Steelers’ loss to Seahawks

Heading into every NFL season, it’s nearly impossible to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the title conversation. The arrival of Aaron Rodgers and other key additions sparked optimism among fans and analysts alike, fueling hopes for a standout campaign. However, Mike Tomlin’s squad failed to meet expectations this past weekend, falling at home to the Seattle Seahawks.

The number of points allowed and the lack of offensive production are more than enough reasons for concern — not just for the head coach, but for everyone involved with the team.

Following his team’s clear-cut 31–17 loss at home, Tomlin took time to speak with the media and share his thoughts on the Steelers’ disappointing performance.

“I’m concerned about a lot of things,” he said. For the second game in a row, Pittsburgh gave up more than 30 points, while the offense struggled once again, managing just 267 total yards. To make matters worse, a critical special teams error in the fourth quarter handed Seattle an easy touchdown.

“We didn’t perform to the level that we desire,” Tomlin also added. “Certainly there is a lot that has my attention leading into this upcoming week.”

Plenty to improve

As the Pittsburgh Steelers navigate the early part of the 2025 season, the narrative remains largely focused on the offense and its struggle to find a consistent identity. Despite the high-profile acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the continued guidance of Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith, the unit has been uneven.

The team’s reliance on a physical ground game hasn’t fully materialized, and the passing attack, while showing flashes of elite talent with receivers like the newly acquired DK Metcalf, lacks the explosive, game-changing plays needed to truly compete with the AFC’s top teams.

On the defensive side, the star-studded unit is still a force, but they need to generate more turnovers and consistently shut down the run to take pressure off the evolving offense. To secure their place in the postseason and finally make a deep playoff run, the Steelers must find a way to get all their pieces to click in unison, transforming potential into production on every single down.

What’s next for the Steelers?

With the season still in its early stages, the Steelers have plenty of time ahead to improve on what they’ve shown so far and establish themselves as serious contenders in the AFC.

@ New England Patriots, September 21

@ Minnesota Vikings, September 28

Bye Week

vs Cleveland Browns, October 12

@ Cincinnati Bengals, October 16