Trending topics:
NFL

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers add former Giants WR to strengthen Aaron Rodgers’ offensive weapons

Aaron Rodgers will have a new option for his passes after Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers signed a wide receiver who previously played for the New York Giants.

By Ignacio Cairola

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers, the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in search of a performance that can build a strong case for making a deep run in the 2025 NFL season. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike Tomlin will now have a new offensive weapon arriving from the New York Giants.

Making moves in the market is never easy, especially once the season has already started. At that point, some opportunities appear that simply cannot be passed up. In that sense, Tomlin and the Steelers have landed a player who will now add his first experiences in the league.

Rodgers will have one more option in the wide receiver room, adding depth to his targets for the deep passes that caused so many problems in Week 1 of the current season. After a modest performance in Week 2, A-Rod will surely welcome a new face.

Advertisement

Who is the Steelers’ new WR?

Rodgers’ new receiver is none other than former Giants player Isaiah Hodgins, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz on his X account (formerly Twitter). The depth chart of key weapons in Pittsburgh’s offense grows at a crucial point in the season.

Isaiah Hodgins

Isaiah Hodgins of the Steelers

Advertisement

Hodgins first joined the Giants in November 2022 when the New York franchise claimed him off waivers. He made an immediate impact in his first games with the Big Apple team but gradually lost playing time over the years.

Mike Tomlin makes blunt admission about Aaron Rodgers participating in risky offensive plays for the Steelers

see also

Mike Tomlin makes blunt admission about Aaron Rodgers participating in risky offensive plays for the Steelers

Hodgins had caught 33 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns in eight games with the Giants to help them reach the playoffs in his first season, but his role diminished afterward. In January, the 26-year-old wide receiver signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers, but that agreement was terminated in August.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
ALSO READ
Dak Prescott’s Cowboys teammate gets crushing injury update after the victory over Giants
NFL

Dak Prescott’s Cowboys teammate gets crushing injury update after the victory over Giants

Dak Prescott sends clear message to Brian Schottenheimer
NFL

Dak Prescott sends clear message to Brian Schottenheimer

Brandon Aubrey scores 64-yard FG for Cowboys vs Giants: What’s the record in NFL history?
NFL

Brandon Aubrey scores 64-yard FG for Cowboys vs Giants: What’s the record in NFL history?

NFL News: Chiefs may part ways with Andy Reid assistant after first 0-2 start since 2014
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs may part ways with Andy Reid assistant after first 0-2 start since 2014

Better Collective Logo