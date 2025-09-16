Mike Tomlin makes blunt admission about Aaron Rodgers participating in risky offensive plays for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finding a new offensive style with Aaron Rodgers as the centerpiece. The team led by Mike Tomlin aims to bounce back after the loss to the Seattle Seahawks and now faces valuable games to prove they can compete in the 2025 NFL season.

However, the concept of “competing” can sometimes be taken literally in risky plays. After the debate over the tush push, historically used by the Philadelphia Eagles, Tomlin did not shy away from a question about using Rodgers in a similar situation.

The Steelers have shown their best through A-Rod’s deep throws in Week 1 but also experienced some mistakes in the second game. With the goal of having a more tactically complete roster, Tomlin gave a strong opinion about involving Rodgers in a quarterback sneak.

Tomlin’s admission about Rodgers on offense

Tomlin was asked in a press conference about his willingness to use Aaron Rodgers in quarterback sneaks, taking hits from opposing defenses. “Yes, yes, he can do it. Aaron is a very, very tough and tenacious guy. I’m not worried that it’s unusual, given his position,” said the Steelers’ head coach.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin

Tomlin also addressed the Tush Push

He was also asked about the controversial Tush Push and his willingness to use it, even with a quarterback other than Aaron Rodgers. “I’m not going to go into strategy details. You guys come to practice, see what we do. You want it on record. Next?” he responded humorously.

Decisive moves for the Steelers

After the loss to Seattle, Tomlin said that two games are a significant sample to make decisions. One of them involves Kaleb Johnson, who will not be returning kickoffs in Week 3 after his costly mistake in last Sunday’s defeat.