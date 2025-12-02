Mike Vrabel makes blunt statement about Drake Maye after Patriots’ big MNF win over the Giants

The New England Patriots are enjoying a dream season, and their Monday Night Football clash against the New York Giants only confirmed it. Mike Vrabel’s leadership at the helm of the team has further elevated Drake Maye, who many are now positioning as a frontrunner for MVP.

After the Patriots’ victory in Foxborough against one of their historic rivals, the head coach spoke about the moment the QB is experiencing and how much he means for the team’s positive development during this crucial stage of the season.

“I think he’s realizing what he can be and what the impact that he makes on this offense and being the conductor,” Vrabel said, via a transcript from the team. “He’s hard on himself. I think that he challenges himself as well as his coaches. He means a great deal to this football team.”

In Monday Night Football, Maye went 24-of-31 for 282 yards and two touchdowns, securing the 11th win for the current leader of the AFC. Up next is a crucial bye week, which could prove key for the outcome of this campaign.

Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots and Drake Maye.

Dream season for Maye

Drake Maye has been the catalyst for the Patriots’ resurgence this season, leading the team to an impressive 11-2 record, one of the best marks in the AFC. The quarterback has put up stellar numbers, throwing for 3,412 yards with 23 touchdowns against just 6 interceptions. His performance is further highlighted by a strong 72.8 Quarterback Rating (QBR), demonstrating his efficiency and effectiveness in driving New England’s offense.

MVP contenders

Drake Maye is now widely regarded as a serious candidate for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, thanks to his exceptional performance in leading the Patriots to the AFC’s top tier.

However, the race is tightening, as Maye is currently being challenged by a resurgent Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, who is mounting a formidable campaign of his own and is fiercely contending for the prestigious honor.

