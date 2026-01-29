Trending topics:
Patriots confirm Drake Maye has worrying injury before 2026 Super Bowl against Seahawks

The New England Patriots announced that quarterback Drake Maye is dealing with an injury ahead of the Super Bowl.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Drake Maye quarterback of the New England Patriots
© Dylan Buell/Getty ImagesDrake Maye quarterback of the New England Patriots

Drake Maye raised concerns for the New England Patriots after appearing on the team’s projected injury report ahead of the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to the information, if there had been practice on Wednesday, the young quarterback would have been listed as limited due to a right shoulder issue.

Due to the two-week gap between the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, the Patriots did not begin practicing until Thursday, and the Wednesday report was merely a projection. However, what is certain is that the injury exists and that could be a key factor to watch in the next days.

Drake Maye is injured before Super Bowl against Seahawks

Drake Maye has a right shoulder injury. The information was confirmed by Mike Vrabel, although according to the head coach, it is not a preexisting injury that worsened during the game against the Broncos. “No, because then he would have been listed on the injury report before then.”

Will Drake Maye miss the Super Bowl with Patriots?

No. Drake Maye will not miss the Super Bowl with the Patriots. This is how Mike Vrabel responded when he was asked what his level of concern was regarding the quarterback ahead of the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Not much. I try not to have a lot of concern. I just want to try to prepare the football team and make sure that everybody’s ready and that we all have a plan. Try to learn our opponent.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
