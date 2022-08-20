Minnesota Vikings play against San Francisco 49ers for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium today, August 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The visitors want to test all backups before making decisions for the regular season. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Vikings are usually the second or third ranked team in the NFC North Division, and last season they closed the year with a negative record of 8-9-0 overall. For the new season the story could be the same for them.

The million dollar question for the 49ers is related to their quarterback, who will be the starter, that is something that the fans are wondering. But still too much to see in the preseason to say that Trey Lance is the starter.

Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers: Storylines

The Minnesota Vikings know that it is almost impossible to win their division while the Packers are in good shape. Last season was negative for them, the team was unable to play in the playoffs and their record was 8-9-0 overall. Their starting quarterback is back in training sessions after a short absence due to covid-19.

The San Francisco 49ers will have to play the upcoming regular season without Jimmy Garoppolo and it is still unclear if Trey Lance will be the starter, but Shanahan has already said that 'This is Trey's team' meaning that it is highly likely that Lance will be the starter. But things could change during the preseason.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Preseason matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL Network.

Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions And Odds

Minnesota Vikings are home favorites to win with -4.5 spread and 1.48 moneyline that will pay $148 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a stronger offensive line with backups. San Francisco 49ers are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and 2.25 moneyline. The totals are offered at 42 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Minnesota Vikings -4.5.

BetMGM Minnesota Vikings -4.5 / 1.48 Totals 39.5 San Francisco 49ers +4.5 / 2.70

