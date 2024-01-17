The Pittsburgh Steelers failed once again in their quest to win the Super Bowl after a crushing 31-17 loss against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the quarterback position has been the biggest problem.

Kenny Pickett hasn’t lived up to the expectations as a first-round pick, Mitch Trubisky was terrible as the backup and Mason Rudolph had almost no time to prove if he is indeed a QB1 in the depth chart.

Now, as one of the most important franchises in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to make changes as soon as possible. In a very surprising statement, star running back Najee Harris pointed at head coach, Mike Tomlin.

“I’ve been here three years, obviously. I have my opinions on things, but I’m just a player. But if you want to elevate and get to where we’re at, there’s got to be some in-house things that need to change.”

Will Mike Tomlin be fired as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Mike Tomlin has one year left on his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers and, according to a report from Tom Pelissero, the head coach had already informed his players that he will definitely be back.

However, if Tomlin indeed is convinced to lead the Steelers in 2024, many players like Najee Harris are tired of the same dynamic. It’s important to remember Pittsburgh haven’t won a playoff game in seven years.

“Coach Tomlin always tells me just play running back. That’s a little inside thing that we have too. But if you want to elevate where we are and achieve those goals that we want, we have to change some in-house stuff. Like I said, that’s not my place, that’s not anything that I can control or do anything about that.”

Najee Harris wants some changes with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Of course, Najee Harris’ words sparked rumors about whether he was calling for the departure of any coordinator or part of the staff led by Mike Tomlin. Harris had to clarify exactly which changes he was referring to.

“Not coaches or anything like that. Just the rules that are in the building. In-house rules. We’ve got to be more disciplined. We’ve got to be more committed. I’m not saying that we’re not, but coming from a place that has structure and coming and just seeing, we could probably get help in these areas. Make a change. I think that’s something that could help. I’m not saying anything about coaches or anything like that. I’m saying, in-house rules.”