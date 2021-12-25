The New England Patriots will play at home against the Buffalo Bills for Week 16 of this 2021/22 NFL regular season. Here you will find how to watch or live stream free the game in the US and Canada, the preview, predictions and odds.

These are the last games of this 2021/22 NFL regular season and the last chances to clinch a spot in the next postseason. The Patriots and Bills are looking for division leadership. Here you can find everything there is to know about this game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and even how to watch or live stream it free. In the United States, you can tune in on FuboTV (Free Trial). If you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

In what will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting matches in this week 16 of the NFL, the New England will be local against the Bills. Buffalo's team is just one win away from the Patriots, so this is an unbeatable opportunity to match them at the top of the division standings.

Obviously, the Patriots want to retain the leadership of the AFC East Division and for that they must win a victory against the Bills. Winning this game arguably ensures the New England leadership in the Division, as they would be 10-5 balance versus 8-7 with the Bills with just two weeks left.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: Storylines

There is no doubt that this will be one of the most attractive games of this Week 16 of the 2021/22 NFL regular season as both go in search of the leadership of the AFC East Division. On the part of the New England Patriots, practically ensuring the first position, and in the case of the Buffalo Bills, reaching the Patriots at the top and fighting to the end the leadership of the division.

How to watch or live stream free New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

The New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills match for the Week 16 of the 2021-2022 NFL season will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: CBS. If you are in Canada, you can watch it live on DAZN.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: Predictions and Odds

In one of the most interesting games of this week 16 of the NFL regular season, the Bookmarkers have given their favorite. According to DraftKings, the Patriots have odds of -130 which makes them the favorites, while it gives the Buffalo Bills odds of +110.

DraftKings New England Patriots -130 Buffalo Bills +110

*Odds via DraftKings