New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet at the Gillette Stadium in a match for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this National Football League game in the US.

New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2021-2022 NFL Week 17

New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will face each other in an exciting Week 17 game for the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League match including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV or Paramount+ with a Free Trial.

The Pats, who hold a record of 9-6 in the regular season, have been struggling in their last two games. They have accumulated two straight defeats, first against the Indianapolis Colts (17-27) and then to Buffalo Bills (21-33), so they will be looking to return to victory.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have only clinched two wins this season. The team from Jacksonville lost to the New York Jets last week to extend their negative run of straight defeats to seven matches.

New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Date

The Week 17 game of the 2021-2022 regular season between New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will be played on Sunday, January 2, at the Gillette Stadium. This will be the first meeting between these two teams this season.

New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars

The New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars game for Week 17 of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and Paramount+. Other options: CBS, NFL Game Pass.