New information on Christian McCaffrey is causing weird feelings on the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers‘ best player is running back Christian McCaffrey. However, he is also injury prone and that’s awful as a fan, since any given moment could really derail your expectations.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has been vocal about how good McCaffrey has been during training camp. However, after participating in full on Wednesday, he was then limited, and new reports state that he didn’t practice on Friday at all.

According to Ari Meirov, McCaffrey suffered a calf injury on Thursday. His status is questionable for the 49ers’ season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. This is not what the team wants to hear, knowing how impactful McCaffrey is for this offense.

Brian Robinson Jr.’s trade might prove to be crucial

The 49ers acquired Brian Robinson Jr. from the Washington Commanders. That might end up being one of the best moves in the offseason if McCaffrey doesn’t heal well. Robinson has been a starter in the NFL for years. While he is not McCaffrey, he does run well and has pass-catching ability.

Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders looks on prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

His impact might be needed sooner rather than later given McCaffrey’s injury. However, it might be somewhat comforting for the team to know that if CMC is out or limited, they now have a very solid backup to rely on.

The 49ers are as injury-plagued as a team can be

The NFL is a contact sport, hence, injuries are always a part of the game. However, the 49ers are in a class of their own when it comes to bad luck. Only this offseason, they’ve dealt with plenty of injuries.

This has become a common thing, every year they’re missing players due to big injuries. Now, they at least made moves in the offseason to have contingency plans when injuries inevitably arrive.