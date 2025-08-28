49ers GM gives confusing statement regarding availability of Brock Purdy’s key weapon for Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers are trying to get their weaponry ready for the start of the NFL season. Brock Purdy has seen people come and go from fitness to injury and he would love to know if he can count on one of his key wapons. However, the general manager of the team didn’t give him a clear answer.

When asked about wide receiver Jauan Jennings, GM John Lynch said “hopeful but not sure on Week 1.” That is not a definitive answer. In fact, it’s confusing as to whether he will play or not. Jennings has been dealing with a calf injury. Also, he is in the middle of a contract dispute with the team.

The 49ers receiving corp is facing big changes regarding recent years. Deebo Samuel left for Washington, Brandon Aiyuk will miss at least 6 weeks. Hence, Jennings is poised for a breakout season, if he gets to be healthy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennings developed quite the chemistry with Purdy

Brock Purdy is a very pragmatic quarterback. He will execute coach Shanahan’s playbook to perfection. Jennings turns into a fantastic weapon in this case as he and Purdy know each other pretty well.

Jauan Jennings #15 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

Last season, for example, he got 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns. He was the 49ers’ best wideout. Therefore, if he is on the field, you can bet on Brock Purdy looking Jennings’ way. Shanahan also loves how Jennings blocks.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid’s last comments about Skyy Moore before Chiefs traded the WR to Brock Purdy’s 49ers

What’s the 49ers WR depth chart?

As of now, there are four 49ers’ receivers dealing with injuries. That’s why they went ahead and traded for former Chiefs player, Skyy Moore. The depth chart looks as follows:

Advertisement

Jauan Jennings – Injured

Ricky Pearsall

Jordan Watkins – Injured

Skyy Moore

Brandon Aiyuk – Injured

Jacob Cowing – Injured

The team also has options on the practice squad though, including former Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who joined its scout team this week.

Advertisement