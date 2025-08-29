49ers News: Kyle Shanahan gives four-word prediction for Brock Purdy’s key teammate in 2025

As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to go all out in the 2025 NFL season, head coach Kyle Shanahan only needed four words to describe the expectations he has for one of Brock Purdy‘s teammates on offense.

Shanahan appeared on Thursday on radio station KNBR for Bay Area and spoke with David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. Of course, one of the talking points of the interview was running back Christian McCaffrey. When asked about his projection for CMC, Shanahan said a “hell of a year” is awaiting for him.

When healthy, McCaffrey might be the best offensive weapon in the whole NFL. His ability to run explosively and elusively, plus his ability to catch the ball and rack yards after the catch is second to none.

McCaffrey’s last healthy season was stellar

The 29-year-old running back only played four games last season but in 2023, he was an All Pro and led the league in rushing yards with 1459 and with 339 touches. He also led the NFL in total touchdowns with 21 and scrimmage yards with 2023.

Christian McCaffrey, running back of the San Francisco 49ers.

McCaffrey has led the league in touches, scrimmage yards and total touchdowns twice in his career, as he also did it in 2019 when he played for the Panthers. If healthy, McCaffrey will easily be one of those must-watch players. He is also the best guy to put the ball in and make Brock Purdy play with less pressure.

Given the wide receiver situation, CMC is crucial

While having a healthy McCaffrey will always be absolutely crucial for a team, when you see what’s going on with the 49ers’ wide receiver corp, it’s even more important for the running back to be a top level threat now. Brandon Aiyuk won’t be back until at least Week 6, Jauan Jennings is nursing a calf injury and has a contract dispute. Meanwhile, the only starting, healthy receiver the Niners have right now is Ricky Pearsall, who just recovered from a hamstring injury anyway.

Hence, McCaffrey should be the best option on offense. To avoid overloading him, the 49ers will give some snaps to newly-arrived Brian Robinson, who could become one of the best RB2 in the league. The Niners have a very winnable schedule. If healthy, they could be one of the best records in the NFL.