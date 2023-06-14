It’s the dawn of a new era for the New York Jets, but it didn’t exactly get off to the best start. Yes, they got Aaron Rodgers and are expected to be one of the best teams in the NFL, but they have already lost a key defensive contributor.

According to The Athletic, Robert Saleh’s team fears star safety Chuck Clark has suffered a significant knee injury that could keep him sidelined for the whole season.

Clark was expected to play a pivotal part in their potential Super Bowl run next season. Now, they’ve scrambled to sign Adrian Amos to try and fill in for the former Baltimore Raven.

Jets Fear Chuck Clark Will Miss The Season

“The Jets viewed Clark as an upgrade at safety over Lamarcus Joyner, who they didn’t bring back this offseason,” reported The Athletic. “Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich recently raved about how detailed and smart Clark has been during OTAs. But now, it looks like the Jets are going to have to plan for life without him.”

“The Jets signed Amos from the Packers, a clear reaction to the news that Clark had suffered a serious knee injury,” the report concluded.

Well, nobody said it would be easy. The Jets are still stacked on both sides of the field, and Adrian Amos is more than a decent consolation prize. Hopefully, though, this won’t become a trend.