The 22-year-old took to Instagram to sarcastically pour cold water on rumors he slept with his mother's best friend.

The New York Jets are an NFL team devoid of any good news, the team ended 2021 with a pitiful 4-13 record and few hopes entering this season. Really Zach Wilson is the only major piece of hope for the Jets entering 2022.

The young quarterback is expecting to be a breakout star in the NFL this season despite going 3-10 last season throwing 13 total touchdown passes. Two days ago, Wilson’s world was turned upside down when his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile took to Instagram to claim that the Jets quarterback “was sleeping with his mom’s best friend … that’s the real homie hopper”, the comment has since been deleted.

Gile made the claim while “announcing” so to speak that she in fact had begun dating Wilson’s former “best friend” NFL player Dax Milne, who plays for the Washington Commanders, both players attended BYU and were roommates and best friends during that time. That all changed when Milne uploaded a picture of him with Abbey Gile announcing their relationship.

Zach Wilson takes to Instagram to air out Milne and Gile drama

Wilson has yet to make a formal statement on the allegations but did take to Instagram to acknowledge what’s been going on with a post of him throwing a football with a copy stating “Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service…what I miss?”

The post got a lot of positive reactions and encouraging responses from all corners of American sports with USMNT star Christian Pulisic posting a goat icon, the New York Jets responding, as well as Braxton Berrios posting “That’s my QB”.

Unfortunately for NFL fans all this drama will not be played out on the field as the Jets and Commanders will not face each other during the regular season, the Jets kick off their season on September 11th against the Baltimore Ravens.