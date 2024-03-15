The Chiefs might be leaving Arrowhead Stadium soon. According to reports, the AFC West team could relocate from Kansas City in the near future, potentially leading to Patrick Mahomes taking his talents elsewhere.

The Chiefs have a storied history in the NFL. Originally known as the Texans, the team played its inaugural season in Dallas before relocating to Kansas City in 1963, where they have remained ever since.

In recent years, the Chiefs have enjoyed a lot of success in the NFL. However, economic factors may force them to consider leaving their longtime home and say goodbye to Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs might leave Kansas City due to an upcoming sales tax vote

Since 1963, Kansas City has been the proud home of the Chiefs. The team has cultivated a massive fanbase, with Arrowhead Stadium standing as one of the most fervently supportive venues in the NFL.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup around the corner, it has been revealed that the Chiefs plan to make an $800 million renovation to Arrowhead Stadium. However, their intentions might change soon.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan has unveiled that, if the upcoming sales tax vote doesn’t go their way, they might consider leaving Kansas City. The cost of the renovation would decrease for them if the tax extension gets approved.

“We would not be willing to sign a lease for another 25 years without the financing to properly renovate and reimagine the stadium,” CEO Clark Hunt said in late February. “So the financing puzzle is very important to us to make sure we have enough funds to do everything we’ve outlined.”

Despite the Chiefs’ lease for Arrowhead Stadium extending until 2031, the results of the tax vote might prompt their relocation. With uncertainty looming, the team is hesitant to invest further in their current venue if their tenure extends beyond 2031.

Where could the Chiefs relocate if they leave Kansas City?

In the AFC West, both the Raiders and the Chargers have already moved, leaving the Chiefs as potentially the third team in the division to relocate. However, the destination for their potential move remains uncertain.

They currently play in Missouri, which means they would likely seek a neighboring state to retain their fanbase. The adjacent states include Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.