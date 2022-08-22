New York Jets take on Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford for the 2022 NFL Preseason. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NFL Preseason

New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons meet in the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Both teams are going through a difficult process but the visitors are in better form. Here is all the detailed information about this NFL Preseason game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The New York Jets want this season to be better than the previous one, but Zach Wilson is injured and that is bad news for the team as this was expected to be the big year for him. But the Jets still have Joe Flacco.

The Atlanta Falcons are set to play in the upcoming regular season with Marcus Mariota as their starting quarterback, but the Falcons' future is Desmond Ridder. For now the Falcons are underdogs in 2022.

New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons: Date

New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons play for the 2022 NFL Preseason on Monday, August 22 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. This game will not be intense but the backups will have the opportunity to show their talent to try to earn a starting position.

New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons at the 2022 NFL Preseason

This game for the 2022 NFL Preseason, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Monday, August 22, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL Network