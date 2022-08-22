New York Jets play against Atlanta Falcons for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US

New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at MetLife Stadium on August 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The home team knows that they will have to face the upcoming regular season without a key player. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The New York Jets are down on their luck before the start of the 2022-2023 NFL regular season as they lost Zach Wilson due to a knee injury. He won't be available for the kickoff and it's unlikely he'll be available for the first four weeks.

Atlanta Falcons will have new blood leading their offensive attack after Matt Ryan was traded. So far the future of the Falcons is uncertain, since their new quarterback is not a very experienced guy but at least he is not a rookie.

New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons: Match Information

Date: Monday, August 22, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons: Storylines

The New York Jets have a positive record in the 2022 NFL Preseason with a single victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that victory was not easy, the team won by 24-21. But that game was the perfect excuse for White (Jets' Backup QB) to test his arm against a nonviolent defensive line.

Atlanta Falcons are also undefeated with a win against a team that was supposed to be an underdog but they seem to have good backups. That game was against the Detroit Lions, the Falcons won 27-23 but the opposing offense was tough from the first quarter.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons in the U.S.

New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons: Predictions And Odds

New York Jets are underdogs at home with +2.5 ATS and 2.20 moneyline that will pay $220 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a recent victory with their backup quarterback. Atlanta Falcons are favorites with -2.5 spread and 1.69 moneyline. The totals are offered at 38.5 points. The best pick for this NFL preseason game is: New York Jets +2.5.

BetMGM New York Jets +2.5 / 2.20 Totals 38.5 Atlanta Falcons -2.5 / 1.69

