New York Jets play against Miami Dolphins for a game in the Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 5 in your country

New York Jets and Miami Dolphins meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on October 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team has good weeks and bad weeks, but so far they are on the right track. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Jets won against the Steelers in Week 4 for their second win of the season, but prior to that victory they lost to the Bengals 12-27 at home. So far the Jets have no wins at home.

The Dolphins lost to the Bengals in Week 4 after a tough game where they saw Tua Tagovailoa suffer an injury that for now doesn't rule him out as a starter for the game against the Jets but that injury was horrible.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins: Kick-Off Time

New York Jets and Miami Dolphins play for the Week 5 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 9 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST) October 10

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

China: 1:00 AM October 10

Germany: 7:00 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 6:00 PM (IST)

Mexico: 12:00 PM (CDT)

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

UK: 6:00 PM (BST)

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 5 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX).

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions And Odds

New York Jets are underdogs at home with +3.5 ATS and 2.50 moneyline that will pay $250 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have no wins at home. Miami Dolphins are favorites with -3.5 spread and 1.55 moneyline. The totals are offered at 45 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 5 game is: Jets 2.50

BetMGM New York Jets +3.5 / 2.50 Totals 45 Miami Dolphins -3.5 / 1.55

* Odds via BetMGM

