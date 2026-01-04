Trending topics:
NFL

What’s the 2026 NFL Draft order? Top 10 picks set after Week 18

The regular season has ended, which in turn gives us clarity on the top picks of 2026 NFL Draft.

By Bruno Milano

Head coach Pete Carroll of the Las Vegas Raiders
The 2026 NFL Draft is on the clock. But how? The 2025 season playoffs haven’t even started. Well, the teams that are eliminated already know the order in which they will pick, hence, scouts are already looking to get names proposed to the front offices.

The Raiders won in Week 18 but still secured the first pick as they finished tied with the league-worst record but had the lowest strength of schedule. According to Tankathon, these are the top picks of the 2026 NFL Draft:

  1. Raiders
  2. Jets
  3. Cardinals
  4. Titans
  5. Giants
  6. Browns
  7. Commanders
  8. Saints
  9. Chiefs
  10. Bengals
  11. Dolphins
  12. Cowboys
  13. Rams (via Falcons)
  14. Buccaneers
  15. Jets (via Colts)
  16. Ravens*
  17. Lions
  18. Vikings
The Ravens pick could change depending on the result on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers.

The Giants shot themselves on the foot

Giants rookie Jaxson Dart

The Giants were well in the run to get the first pick and it was an incredible piece of news. After suffering brutal injuries to their best weapons (Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo), at least they have an intriguing prospect at quarterback like Jaxson Dart. They also fired the head coach. Having the first pick would’ve given the Giants incredible options. However, they won the last two games of the season and now are all the way relegated to the fifth pick.

NFC playoff bracket and final standings updated after 2025 Week 18

What happens with the other picks?

The other picks haven’t been determined yet because the playoff teams must settle the rest of the order. Once they get eliminated, a pick will be awarded to them. However, it remains to be seen how far the go, and in consequence, which pick they’ll get.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
