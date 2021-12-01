Week 12 saw a pair of top starters face each other, Matthew Stafford and the Rams lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 28-36. Both starters are in Bolavip's quarterback rankings. Stafford had several weeks in the rankings as number one, but after that loss to Rodgers he lost several QBR points and fell to the 2nd spot in the rankings.
Justin Herbert and the Chargers lost in Week 12 to the Denver Broncos 28-13, but Herbert threw for 303 passing yards during the game. Herbert is now number one in the QBR rankings in ESPN and on Bolavip.
Tom Brady remains firmly in the Top 5 rankings as the third best starting quarterback for upcoming Week 13. Another quarterback who lost a couple spots was Josh Allen, but the Bills won against the Saints 31-6.
NFL 2021: Who are the starting quarterbacks for Week 13?
The top 10 quarterbacks of the last three weeks will be Week 13 starters: Tom Brady; Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers (No playing, Bye Week), Josh Allen, Jimmy Garoppolo, Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr, Mac Jones, and Joe Burrow.
|RK
|Name
|QBR
|Team
|Backup?
|1
|Justin Herbert
|65.9
|LA Chargers
|x
|2
|Matthew Stafford
|65.8
|LA Rams
|x
|3
|Tom Brady
|63.6
|Tampa
|x
|4
|Aaron Rodgers
|64.9
|Green Bay
|x
|5
|Josh Allen
|60.6
|Buffalo
|x
|6
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|58.6
|San Francisco
|x
|7
|Patrick Mahomes
|57.4
|Kansas City
|x
|8
|Derek Carr
|57.2
|Las Vegas
|x
|9
|Mac Jones
|52.6
|New England
|x
|10
|Joe Burrow
|51.3
|Cincinnati
|x
|11
|Kirk Cousins
|57.0
|Minnesota
|x
|12
|Lamar Jackson
|51.1
|Baltimore
|x
|13
|Colt McCoy
|63.6
|Arizona
|YES
|14
|Ryan Tannehill
|53.4
|Tennessee
|x
|15
|Dak Prescott
|50.6
|Dallas
|x
|16
|Jalen Hurts
|48.0
|Indianapolis
|x
|17
|Tua Tagovailoa
|57.7
|Miami
|x
|18
|Matt Ryan
|50.5
|Atlanta
|x
|19
|Russell Wilson
|46.2
|Seattle
|x
|20
|Teddy Bridgewater
|50.1
|Denver
|x
|21
|Daniel Jones
|40.9
|NY Giants
|x
|22
|Trevor Siemian
|14.2
|New Orleans
|YES
|23
|Taylor Heinicke
|48.8
|Washington
|x
|24
|Jalen Hurts
|48.0
|Philadelphia
|x
|25
|Cam Newton
|35.3
|Carolina
|YES
|26
|Ben Roethlisberger
|43.1
|Pittsburgh
|x
|27
|Trevor Lawrence
|33.9
|Jacksonville
|x
|28
|Baker Mayfield
|37.9
|Cleveland
|x
|29
|Zach Wilson
|23.5
|NY Jets
|x
|30
|Davis Mills
|30.5
|Houston
|x
|31
|Jared Goff
|29.3
|Detroit
|x
|32
|Justin Fields
|25.9
|Chicago
|x
NFL 2021: Who are the backup quarterbacks starting in Week 13?
Trevor Siemian is likely to continue to lead the Saints offense in Week 13, but fans are asking for Taysom Hill. Sean Payton, Saint’s head coach, said, during the midweek press conference: “We’ll see”. Another backup starting is Colt McCoy with the Cardinals if Murray is ruled out.
NFL 2021: Will Cam Newton start in Week 13?
Cam Newton will start again this week with the Carolina Panthers after a disappointing two weeks as a starter. But if Newton closes the regular season with a negative record, it is very likely that he will have to think about his future with another team.