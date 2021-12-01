No big surprises for Week 13, but Kyler Murray is expected to return this week to start with the Arizona Cardinals. All top starters survived the past week injury-free, but the Saints are undecided whether to use Taysom or Trevor. Check the full list of QB1 starters for the upcoming week.

Week 12 saw a pair of top starters face each other, Matthew Stafford and the Rams lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 28-36. Both starters are in Bolavip's quarterback rankings. Stafford had several weeks in the rankings as number one, but after that loss to Rodgers he lost several QBR points and fell to the 2nd spot in the rankings.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers lost in Week 12 to the Denver Broncos 28-13, but Herbert threw for 303 passing yards during the game. Herbert is now number one in the QBR rankings in ESPN and on Bolavip.

Tom Brady remains firmly in the Top 5 rankings as the third best starting quarterback for upcoming Week 13. Another quarterback who lost a couple spots was Josh Allen, but the Bills won against the Saints 31-6.

NFL 2021: Who are the starting quarterbacks for Week 13?

The top 10 quarterbacks of the last three weeks will be Week 13 starters: Tom Brady; Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers (No playing, Bye Week), Josh Allen, Jimmy Garoppolo, Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr, Mac Jones, and Joe Burrow.

RK Name QBR Team Backup? 1 Justin Herbert 65.9 LA Chargers x 2 Matthew Stafford 65.8 LA Rams x 3 Tom Brady 63.6 Tampa x 4 Aaron Rodgers 64.9 Green Bay x 5 Josh Allen 60.6 Buffalo x 6 Jimmy Garoppolo 58.6 San Francisco x 7 Patrick Mahomes 57.4 Kansas City x 8 Derek Carr 57.2 Las Vegas x 9 Mac Jones 52.6 New England x 10 Joe Burrow 51.3 Cincinnati x 11 Kirk Cousins 57.0 Minnesota x 12 Lamar Jackson 51.1 Baltimore x 13 Colt McCoy 63.6 Arizona YES 14 Ryan Tannehill 53.4 Tennessee x 15 Dak Prescott 50.6 Dallas x 16 Jalen Hurts 48.0 Indianapolis x 17 Tua Tagovailoa 57.7 Miami x 18 Matt Ryan 50.5 Atlanta x 19 Russell Wilson 46.2 Seattle x 20 Teddy Bridgewater 50.1 Denver x 21 Daniel Jones 40.9 NY Giants x 22 Trevor Siemian 14.2 New Orleans YES 23 Taylor Heinicke 48.8 Washington x 24 Jalen Hurts 48.0 Philadelphia x 25 Cam Newton 35.3 Carolina YES 26 Ben Roethlisberger 43.1 Pittsburgh x 27 Trevor Lawrence 33.9 Jacksonville x 28 Baker Mayfield 37.9 Cleveland x 29 Zach Wilson 23.5 NY Jets x 30 Davis Mills 30.5 Houston x 31 Jared Goff 29.3 Detroit x 32 Justin Fields 25.9 Chicago x

NFL 2021: Who are the backup quarterbacks starting in Week 13?

Trevor Siemian is likely to continue to lead the Saints offense in Week 13, but fans are asking for Taysom Hill. Sean Payton, Saint’s head coach, said, during the midweek press conference: “We’ll see”. Another backup starting is Colt McCoy with the Cardinals if Murray is ruled out.

NFL 2021: Will Cam Newton start in Week 13?

Cam Newton will start again this week with the Carolina Panthers after a disappointing two weeks as a starter. But if Newton closes the regular season with a negative record, it is very likely that he will have to think about his future with another team.