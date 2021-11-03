The worst news on the list of starting quarterbacks for Week 9 is that Aaron Rodgers will not be available with the Green Bay Packers, he is off the roster for being infected with Covid-19. That is the big change for the QB1 starters of the upcoming week. Check the full list of ranked Week 9 starting quarterbacks.

The QB1 starters list starts with bad news, Aaron Rodgers will not be available to play against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City due to Covid-19. As soon as Rodgers tested positive for Covid-19 the Packers franchise announced that it is unlikely that he will be able to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

Matthew Stafford remains at the top of our QB1 starters list for Week 9 with 77.6 QBR, the last week he won against Houston Texans 38-22 on the road. Tom Brady remains in the 2nd spot on our list with 69.4 QBR overall even though the Bucs lost to the Saints, he threw 375 passing yards in that game.

Kyler Murray played well against the Packers although it was not enough to win, he is in the 3rd spot with 63.0 QBR and it is likely that this week he can play against the 49ers in Arizona. There's news on Murray’s ankle, but he's on day-to-day protocol until Sunday's game.

NFL 2021: All starting quarterbacks for Week 9, ranked

Justin Fields is improving week after week but he is still at the bottom of the list with 23.1 QBR, other starters with bad numbers for Week 9 are Davis Mills, Gino Smith and Zach Wilson. Smith won against the Jaguars this week but his performance was not the best against Trevor Lawrence with 238 passing yards.

Lamar Jackson is in the 10th spot with 60.1 QBR and Joe Burrow one spot below with 54.7 QBR, the latter lost against New York Jets by 3 points, it was a disappointing game for the Bengals after a good couple of weeks. On the other hand Jackson was in Bye Week resting and hoping to return as a starter for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.