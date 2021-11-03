The QB1 starters list starts with bad news, Aaron Rodgers will not be available to play against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City due to Covid-19. As soon as Rodgers tested positive for Covid-19 the Packers franchise announced that it is unlikely that he will be able to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

Matthew Stafford remains at the top of our QB1 starters list for Week 9 with 77.6 QBR, the last week he won against Houston Texans 38-22 on the road. Tom Brady remains in the 2nd spot on our list with 69.4 QBR overall even though the Bucs lost to the Saints, he threw 375 passing yards in that game.

Kyler Murray played well against the Packers although it was not enough to win, he is in the 3rd spot with 63.0 QBR and it is likely that this week he can play against the 49ers in Arizona. There's news on Murray’s ankle, but he's on day-to-day protocol until Sunday's game.

NFL 2021: All starting quarterbacks for Week 9, ranked

Justin Fields is improving week after week but he is still at the bottom of the list with 23.1 QBR, other starters with bad numbers for Week 9 are Davis Mills, Gino Smith and Zach Wilson. Smith won against the Jaguars this week but his performance was not the best against Trevor Lawrence with 238 passing yards.

Lamar Jackson is in the 10th spot with 60.1 QBR and Joe Burrow one spot below with 54.7 QBR, the latter lost against New York Jets by 3 points, it was a disappointing game for the Bengals after a good couple of weeks. On the other hand Jackson was in Bye Week resting and hoping to return as a starter for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.

Starters for Week 8: Ranks by Bolavip US, QBR stats by ESPN
RK Name QBR Team Backup?
1 Matthew Stafford 77.6 LA Rams x
2 Tom Brady 69.4 Tampa x
3 Kyler Murray 63.0 Arizona x
4 Josh Allen 62.0 Buffalo x
5 Patrick Mahomes 56.7 Kansas City x
6 Ryan Tannehill 61.3 Tennessee x
7 Justin Herbert 56.2 LA Chargers x
8 Derek Carr 60.6 Las Vegas x
9 Lamar Jackson 60.1 Baltimore x
10 Joe Burrow 54.7 Cincinnati x
11 Jameis Winston 58.3 New Orleans x
12 Dak Prescott 57.6 Dallas x
13 Carson Wentz 54.1 Indianapolis x
14 Kirk Cousins 53.6 Minnesota x
15 Mac Jones 52.9 New England x
16 Tua Tagovailoa 52.9 Miami x
17 Matt Ryan 52.0 Atlanta x
18 Teddy Bridgewater 48.4 Denver x
19 Jimmy Garoppolo 47.3 San Francisco x
20 Daniel Jones 45.3 NY Giants x
21 Taylor Heinicke 45.0 Washington x
22 Sam Darnold 44.0 Carolina x
23 Gino Smith 44.0 Seattle x
24 Jalen Hurts 43.0 Philadelphia x
25 Baker Mayfield 42.2 Cleveland x
26 Ben Roethlisberger 41.4 Pittsburgh x
27 Trevor Lawrence 38.6 Jacksonville x
28 Jordan Love 34.7 Green Bay YES
29 Jared Goff 30.3 Detroit x
30 Davis Mills 29.2 New England x
31 Zach Wilson 25.9 NY Jets x
32 Justin Fields 23.1 Chicago x