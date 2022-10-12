After five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, some teams need to get reinforcements to improve, so Christian McCaffrey emerges as a possible trading card for the Carolina Panthers.

For some NFL teams, the 2022 season has not started so well. Now, after five games played, the trade rumors are starting, with Christian McCaffrey as one of the top players available as the Panthers might use the RB to earn some worthy picks.

Christian McCaffrey is still seen as one of the best running backs in the NFL. Unfortunately, he has been dealing with some injuries that have made him been unable to stay healthy and show what he is really capable of.

But nowadays it seems like the Panthers running back is ready to prove his value to the entire league. With Carolina not really competing in the NFC South, they might use him as a trading card to earn some other players and picks for the future.

Christian McCaffrey's trade rumors: Where can the Panthers running back land?

After five weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Panthers have a 1-4 record and it seems like the possibilities to advance are very low. They could be using their best players as trading cards in order to improve for the next season with some really good picks in exchange of them.

There are three teams that desperately need a running back and this necessity could be complied by the Panthers. Their hopes are low and with Christian McCaffrey they could get really good players or top picks for the next NFL Drafts.

Those teams are the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos. Those squads have the necessity of a top running back and are still in the hunt for Playoffs, so adding a top RB could be vital for their objective.

Probably the team that needs a running back the most is Denver, and McCaffrey has background with the AFC West squad. His dad, Ed McCaffrey, played as a tight end for the Broncos (1995-2003) and he surely would be honoured to see his son in Colorado.

Denver just recently lost Javonte Williams due to a season-ending injury. Mike Boone and Melvin Gordon stayed as the main options, but they have not been in a great shape, with tons of fumbles and lack of power that might relegate them to a secondary job if McCaffrey lands in the AFC West.

As for the Bills and Rams, they are also looking for a superstar for the backfield. Both teams have relied a lot in their wide receivers and not so much in the running backs, so adding a top player as the 26-year-old could divide the workload better.