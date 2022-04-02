Key players who still don't have contracts for the upcoming 2022 NFL season, they have big chances to sign this season, but so far the picture is not clear for 11 unsigned NFL players.

The 2022-23 National Football League season begins in the middle of the year and there are still players who do not have teams or are simply still negotiating their new contracts. Some big names like Beckham Jr, winner of the Super Bowl, is in the free agency and still nothing clear about his contract with the Rams.

The NFL free agency is full of talented players, and others with enough experience to cover any offensive or defensive hole in a team. Some players are of retirement age or simply the teams are not interested in their services due to poor performance last season.

The list of 10 big unsigned NFL players is being monitored every day to update the latest news of each of the players. It is likely that this first week of April a couple of names will be removed from the list.

11 unsigned players in the NFL for the upcoming 2022-23 season

Stephon Gilmore Odell Beckham Jr Rob Gronkowski Tyrann Mathieu JulioJones Jadeveon Clowney Calais Campbell JC Tretter Jarvis Landry Melvin Gordon Duane Brown

Of that list of ten names only Odell Beckham Jr is the most likely to sign with his ex-team, the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Other players like Mathieu hope to sign new contracts while they remain in the free agency.

Duane Brown is 36 years old, but he still has a lot to give, a two-year contract would be perfect for him thanks to his extensive reputation as a good left tackle. Rob Gronkowski is another seasoned Super Bowl winner, and he's likely to return to the Buccaneers to play with Brady.

