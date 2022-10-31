The New York Jets are playing like never before in the 2022 NFL regular season, they have a winning record of 5-3-0 overall after a recent loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8.
The loss to the Patriots wasn't hard to take, they knew Belichick had a few tricks up his sleeve to stop the Jets at MetLife Stadium. But losses at home always hurt more than losses on the road.
Before the loss to the Patriots the Jets had a perfect five-week winning streak that began after the loss to the Bengals in Week 3 at home.
What record did the New York Jets set by losing to the Patriots?
It's not really a record to celebrate, quite the contrary, the Jets' new record is an embarrassment as they tied with seven other teams for the most consecutive losses against a divisional rival for a total of 13 games lost against the Patriots.
|Place
|Wins
|Winner
|Loser
|Years
|1st
|20
|Dolphins
|Bills
|1970-1979
|2nd
|17
|49ers
|Rams
|1990-1998
|2nd
|17
|Packers
|Cardinals
|1937-1946
|4th
|15
|Patriots
|Bills
|2003-2010
|5th
|14
|Dolphins
|Colts
|1980-1987
|5th
|14
|Raiders
|Broncos
|1965-1971
|7th
|13
|Patriots
|Jets
|2016-present
|7th
|13
|Chiefs
|Broncos
|2015-present
|7th
|13
|Chargers
|Raiders
|2003-2009
|7th
|13
|Cowboys
|Cardinals
|1990-1996
|7th
|13
|Vikings
|Lions
|1968-1974
|7th
|13
|Colts
|49ers
|1962-1968
|13th
|12
|Steelers
|Browns
|2003-2009
|13th
|12
|Bears
|Buccaneers
|1983-1988
|13th
|12
|Eagles
|Giants
|1975-1981
|13th
|12
|Cowboys
|Giants
|1974-1980
|data by: u/tlozfox
The team that has the longest losing streak against a divisional rival is the Bills, they have lost 20 games against the Dolphins. Another team that has a top notch winning streak against a divisional rival is the 49ers against the Rams.
Until now the Jets are projected as a playoff team, but the road to the postseason is long and anything could happen in the upcoming weeks.