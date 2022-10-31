The New York Jets were riding a big winning streak but it all ended with a recent loss to the Patriots. The Jets are one of the best AFC teams in 2022. Check here their new record.

NFL 2022 Records: The New York Jets set a new record after losing to the Patriots

The New York Jets are playing like never before in the 2022 NFL regular season, they have a winning record of 5-3-0 overall after a recent loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8.

The loss to the Patriots wasn't hard to take, they knew Belichick had a few tricks up his sleeve to stop the Jets at MetLife Stadium. But losses at home always hurt more than losses on the road.

Before the loss to the Patriots the Jets had a perfect five-week winning streak that began after the loss to the Bengals in Week 3 at home.

What record did the New York Jets set by losing to the Patriots?

It's not really a record to celebrate, quite the contrary, the Jets' new record is an embarrassment as they tied with seven other teams for the most consecutive losses against a divisional rival for a total of 13 games lost against the Patriots.

Biggest losing streaks against a divisional rival Place Wins Winner Loser Years 1st 20 Dolphins Bills 1970-1979 2nd 17 49ers Rams 1990-1998 2nd 17 Packers Cardinals 1937-1946 4th 15 Patriots Bills 2003-2010 5th 14 Dolphins Colts 1980-1987 5th 14 Raiders Broncos 1965-1971 7th 13 Patriots Jets 2016-present 7th 13 Chiefs Broncos 2015-present 7th 13 Chargers Raiders 2003-2009 7th 13 Cowboys Cardinals 1990-1996 7th 13 Vikings Lions 1968-1974 7th 13 Colts 49ers 1962-1968 13th 12 Steelers Browns 2003-2009 13th 12 Bears Buccaneers 1983-1988 13th 12 Eagles Giants 1975-1981 13th 12 Cowboys Giants 1974-1980 data by: u/tlozfox

The team that has the longest losing streak against a divisional rival is the Bills, they have lost 20 games against the Dolphins. Another team that has a top notch winning streak against a divisional rival is the 49ers against the Rams.

Until now the Jets are projected as a playoff team, but the road to the postseason is long and anything could happen in the upcoming weeks.