Only six teams are undefeated in the 2022 season, but in Week 3 things could change and that number could be cut in half. Check here who is playing this top matchup.

Six NFL teams are undefeated after two tough weeks, one of them being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Tom Brady as they won against in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys and in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

But it's not all happiness, since other teams are suffering since they haven't won anything in the current season, Las Vegas Raiders have a negative record of 0-2. Other winless teams are the Bengals, Texans, Colts, Titans, Panthers and Falcons.

Until now, the favorites to reach the playoffs remain standing, with the Buffalo Bills being one of the AFC teams that could play in the postseason thanks to their top notch offensive line. But the Chiefs are also undefeated and are big favorites as well.

The hottest game in Week 3 is between two AFC teams

Week 3 will be key to define several spots within the divisions, especially in the American Football Conference (AFC) where three teams are undefeated, Chiefs, Bills and Dolphins. The latter two will play on September 25 at Hard Rock Stadium at 1:00 PM (ET) and that game will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and CBS.

The Bills are undefeated, they won against the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 and against the Tennessee Titans 41-7. The Miami Dolphins play in the same division as the Bills, AFC East and they also have a perfect 2-0 record with a recent top notch win against the Ravens 42-38 and in Week 1 against the Patriots 20-7.

Another interesting game to watch in Week 3 will be Buccaneers vs. Packers, that game will be a big test for Tom Brady and his defensive line. While Aaron Rodgers has much more to prove after the failure in Week 1 on the road.