The conference championship games are the penultimate phase of the 2022 playoffs, plus that title is one of the big titles of the postseason as it serves as consolation in case a team loses in the Super Bowl.

The rounds prior to the conference championship games were intense, especially the divisional round where the teams showed a high level of play. But after a couple of disappointments in the divisional round, the big games for the conference rings may shock fans with unexpected results.

The NFC and AFC are defined in championship games, the teams that play in the title games are the ones that won during the wild card and divisional round. After this game the winner of each conference travels to Inglewood, California to play in the Super Bowl.

There are two big names that stand as favorites to win their conference titles, one is the Kansas City Chiefs and the other is the Los Angeles Rams. The latter was very close to losing in the divisional round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When is the AFC Championship game played?

The AFC Championship is played on January 30 at 3:00 PM (ET) in Arrowhead, the Chiefs play the Bengals in what will be one of the most anticipated games of the playoffs where two young quarterbacks will play for the conference title.

When is the NFC Championship game played?

The NFC championship game will be played between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 30 at 6:30 PM. Home field goes to the Rams as the NFC title game will be played at SoFi Stadium, the same stadium that will host the Super Bowl.

The favorites to win the conference titles are the Los Angeles Rams playing at home against the 49ers, but the visitors have already won against another big favorite, the Packers. On the other side, the Chiefs are also favorites but the Bengals as underdogs have shown an unmatched offensive level.

