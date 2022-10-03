The Vikings are playing well, and after four weeks they have a positive record, but the fans are demanding more from the players. Check here why Vikings' fans are angry.

The Vikings' first victory during Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season was perfect against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 23-7 at home. That was the first sign that the franchise's offensive line was working well.

Although during Week 2 the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 7-24 on the road, they never stopped and kept going after that loss. Week 2 and Week 3 were key wins against the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.

So far the Vikings offensive line looks solid and the team is doing the most important thing which is winning games. The Vikings rest during Bye Week 7 and then return in Week 8 to play the Arizona Cardinals.

Why are Minnesota Vikings fans upset if the team has a winning record after four weeks?

The Vikings' record is good with three wins and one loss. But the fans feel that the team still has to improve some things, especially on the defensive line since even though the Vikings have a winning streak of two weeks those victories were by a margin of a few points (vs. Lions 28-24 , at Saints 28-25). Vikings fans want to see the team win games by a bigger margin.

Kris Boyd recently told Vikings fans to shut up as there was nothing to complain about, the team has a winning record and that's what matters. But the good news is that the Vikings have a relatively easy schedule this year, with a few exceptions like games against the Packers, Bills, Cowboys and Dolphins.

The Vikings will likely have to fight the Lions to win the division's second spot (if the Packers win the division again) as Detroit's team is playing better than they did in 2021.