The 2023 NFL season has not been the best for the Chicago Bears. A stat prove that the NFC North squad is the worst team in the league right now, but there’s a chance for them to change this situation soon.

It has not been easy for the Bears to find the right path recently. The team has struggled to build a competitive roster, as the last four years have been really awful for the franchise.

Unfortunately, this season doesn’t look so well for Chicago. The team has started with a 0-3 record and it seems like a win is unreachable for them, so that’s why several fans think that they are the worst club in the league.

Stats prove that the Bears are indeed the worst team in the NFL

Four teams have a 0-3 record in the 2023 season, and two of them will face each other this week. The Chicago Bears will have a challenging match against the Denver Broncos, and one of them will secure their first win of the year.

Both clubs are currently enduring challenging times. However, a crucial statistic firmly establishes the Bears as the NFL’s worst franchise, with Denver only slightly ahead of them.

Despite conceding 70 points to the Miami Dolphins last week, the Denver Broncos are still the favorites to win against the Bears, as per oddsmakers. In the moneyline, the AFC West team is listed at -165, while Chicago is listed at +140 (BetMGM).

How many Super Bowls do the Chicago Bears have?

The Chicago Bears have won the Super Bowl only once, in XX edition, when they defeated the New England Patriots.