Following that tough loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins are no longer undefeated. However, Tua Tagovailoa and company can still brag about having the fastest and most explosive offense in the NFL.

Of course, that’s not much of a surprise, granted that they have Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, and Jaylen Waddle. However, a rookie has made an even bigger impact thus far.

Despite barely playing in the first two weeks, rookie De’Von Achane is on pace to make NFL history, as he could finish the season with the highest yards-per-carry average ever.

De’Von Achane Could Break NFL Record

“Achane had 18 carries for 203 yards in Week Three and followed that up with eight carries for 101 yards in Week Four. For the season, Achane has 27 carries for 309 yards, a ridiculous average of 11.44 yards per carry,” wrote Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk. “That just doesn’t happen; no player in NFL history has ever finished a season with an average of more than 10 yards a carry on more than 25 carries.”

Of course, he might be due for some regression, as that impressive average cannot be sustained throughout the course of an entire 17-game regular season. Or can it?

The Dolphins aren’t going to be slowed down any time soon, and Achane is proving why beat writers and scouts were so high on him leading to the Draft. Who knows? He might make history this season.