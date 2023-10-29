The 2023 NFL Draft was special as a generation of highly talented players were selected and left an indelible mark during their college football years. But things have been different for some of them during their first pro season.

The NFL season has been a wild ride so far, with some surprising teams at the top of the standings and some big-name teams struggling. The Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, have had a mixed start to the season. They lost their opening game to the Detroit Lions.

Bijan Robinson is one of the rookies who has been an exceptional player this season, he has been a force in the Atlanta Falcons‘ backfield. He is currently leading the team in rushing yards (404 in Week 8), and he has helped them to a 4-3 record.

The 3 top picks in the same game

The players who were top 3 picks during the 2023 NFL Draft were, in selection order, Bryce Young, C. J. Stroud and Will Anderson. The last two were drafted by the same team, the Houston Texans who play today, October 29, against the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM (ET) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Pick 1: Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers: Young has been one of the most impressive rookie quarterbacks in recent memory. He is currently on a 0-6-0 record with 967 passing yards and 6 touchdowns.

Pick 2: C. J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans: Stroud is known for his strong arm, accuracy, and ability to read defenses. He is doing the best he can to help the franchise with a 3-3-0 record, 1660 passing yards and 9 touchdowns.

Pick 3: Will Anderson, LB, Houston Texans: Anderson is fast, strong and an important part of the franchise’s defensive line. So far he has been a starter in 6 games with 8 quarterback hits so far this season.

What percentage of NFL rookies become starters in their first season?

According to a study by Pro Football Focus, only about 25% of NFL rookies become starters in their first season. This percentage varies depending on the position, with offensive linemen and quarterbacks being less likely to start as rookies than players at other positions.

What factors can help rookies become starters in their first season?

There are a number of factors that can help rookies become starters in their first season, including: Talent, Opportunity, Preparation. Even if rookies have all of these factors in their favor, it is still difficult to become a starter in the NFL.