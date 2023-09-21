To say that it’s been a tough start to the NFL season for Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings would be an understatement. Kevin O’Connell’s team sits on a 0-2 record and with plenty of issues to solve.

The biggest glaring need they had was for someone who could fill in for Dalvin Cook. Their RB corps is far from impressive, and Alexander Mattison failed to make an impact as his replacement.

So, now that they’ve added former Los Angeles Rams second-round pick Cam Akers, they might be able to get out of the bottom of the rushing yards leaderboard.

Vikings Have Just 69 Rushing Yards

As of now, the Vikings just have 69 rushing yards per game, sitting dead last by a significant margin. As a matter of fact, that’s fewer rushing yards than 39 players, including several quarterbacks (via StatMuse):

Akers seemed to have a bright future ahead of him before all of his off-field controversies in Los Angeles. Hopefully, he’ll be just what this offense needs to find more balance.