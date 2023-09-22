NFL 2023: The rookie RB who is doing better than Derrick Henry and other stars

It’s been a long wait, but the football community is finally in for a treat as the 2023 NFL season is just getting started. There’s still a long way to go, but fans are already starting to notice which players could be in contention for the end of season awards.

Every year, the biggest names in the league draw much of the attention for obvious reasons. But rookies are also under the microscope, as everyone wants to see whether they’re up to the challenge.

This season is already starting to suggest which names could be in contention for ROTY, as a promising running back is already recording better stats than many stars, including Derrick Henry or Tony Pollard.

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson has better stats than many stars

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is enjoying a fantastic start to life in the National Football League. As StatMuse notes, he has better stats than many renowned players on three significant aspects. The rookie RB boasts:

More rushing yards than:

Derrick Henry

Tony Pollard

Saquon Barkley

More receptions than:

DK Metcalf

Tee Higgins

Jaylen Waddle

More receiving touchdowns than:

DeAndre Hopkins

CeeDee Lamb

Justin Jefferson

Drafted with the eighth overall pick out of Texas in this year’s draft, Robinson is immediately becoming a threat for the rest of the league.