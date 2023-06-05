NFL 2023: Why the Kansas City Chiefs went to the White House on June 5?

The Kansas City Chiefs will enter the 2023 NFL as defending champions and the best thing is that they are among the three favorites to win the Super Bowl again.

Until now Patrick Mahomes has two rings, he has kept his playing style and the Chiefs have kept most of the offensive and defensive players.

The Chiefs are likely to make it to the postseason but another big favorite, as the Buffalo Bills also want to try their luck in the playoffs, the list of favorites is much bigger than last season.

What were the Chiefs doing at the White House on June 5?

They were there celebrating the victory of Super Bowl LVII, they couldn’t attend immediately after winning the title against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2020 the Chiefs were unable to visit the White House due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they had to wait 3 years to officially visit the White House as Super Bowl champs again.