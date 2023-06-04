Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl in four years and the Kansas City Chiefs are a new dynasty in the NFL. Even with an ankle injury, the quarterback had a performance for the ages to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Furthermore, Mahomes won his second MVP award and has definitely entered the conversation as one of the greatest quarterbacks who has ever played the game. He is only 27-years old.

Now, after Tom Brady confirmed his retirement, Patrick Mahomes is seen as the natural heir in the NFL. The franchise player of the Chiefs had a very special message.

Patrick Mahomes’ take on Tom Brady’s legacy

During an interview with Complex, Patrick Mahomes talked about how is gonna be life in the NFL after Tom Brady’s retirement. The star of the Kansas City Chiefs had amazing words.

“It’s definitely going to be different. You expected his team to be there at the end of the season every year. You were striving to be better and continue to make your team better so that you were able to win that game against him. I think the NFL’s in a great place though.”

Furthermore, Mahomes admitted that Tom Brady’s resilience has served him to strive every day looking for excellence. However, he also recognized the new generation is ready to take over.

“There are great quarterbacks everywhere and everybody’s pushing to be the best. That’s what made Tom (Brady) so special. Until the day he retired, he continued to try to be the best every single day. I think that’s what you do. What it takes in order to have success in this league is to continue to try to push yourself to be better every year.”