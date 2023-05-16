After the 2023 NFL Draft took place, many doubts about the first round picks were left open, especially seeing that some of them are below the average height for certain positions on the field.

Beyond the skills drafted players need to show their talent during their first year playing as a rookie, it is highly important that they become contributors to franchises.

Things in the NFL are very different compared to the NCAA, here everyone fights to keep their jobs to earn more money and any rookie could take the spot from a veteran.

Which 2023 NFL Draft Picks could become busts?

To clarify things, a busts is a player who was recently drafted and never achieved his development within the franchise, did not contribute anything significant to the team or the league, all that during his rookie contract period. This applies if they sign with a team, so far some have roster status of unsigned draft pick.