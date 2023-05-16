After the 2023 NFL Draft took place, many doubts about the first round picks were left open, especially seeing that some of them are below the average height for certain positions on the field.
Beyond the skills drafted players need to show their talent during their first year playing as a rookie, it is highly important that they become contributors to franchises.
Things in the NFL are very different compared to the NCAA, here everyone fights to keep their jobs to earn more money and any rookie could take the spot from a veteran.
Which 2023 NFL Draft Picks could become busts?
To clarify things, a busts is a player who was recently drafted and never achieved his development within the franchise, did not contribute anything significant to the team or the league, all that during his rookie contract period. This applies if they sign with a team, so far some have roster status of unsigned draft pick.
- Bryce Young (QB): He is below average height for a quarterback, drafted by the Panthers who are in need of an experienced quarterback with a less than good offensive line.
- C.J. Stroud (QB): The Texans drafted him with the hope that Stroud can lift the franchise from the ashes, but he was never decisive during his time with Ohio State, his best college season was in 2021 with 44 touchdowns, 4,435 passing yards and 71.9 %.
- Anthony Richardson (QB): Another player coming to an NFL franchise, the Colts, mired in a quarterback crisis. He should earn the spot against Gardner Minshew who has a bit more experience than him and is likely to be QB2 for the upcoming season.
- Bijan Robinson (RB): It is true that he was lethal during his college years with Texas, he posted 33 touchdowns and 3,410 rushing yards but it was in 2022 when he was finally able to show his talent after 3 years in the program.
- Will Levis (QB): He never won a CFP title, but after two good years with Kentucky, Levis was able to show his skills being the 2021 season the best for him with 10-3, 24 touchdowns and 2,826 passing yards. The Titans drafted him but there is still a lot of work to do before Levis has a good offensive line at his disposal.
- Rahsee Rice (WR): The Chiefs needed someone new for the offensive line, Rice was not a star during his stay with SMU from 2019 to 2022, few touchdowns and few receiving yards, he will have to compete against other established wide receivers with the franchise.