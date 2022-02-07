Kyler Murray is a big star quarterback, the 2021-22 regular season was good for him and the Cardinals but a series of mistakes ruined the team's path to the playoffs and it seems that things are not going well between the QB and the franchise.

Kyler Murray left a good mark in the 2021-22 NFL regular season with 9 wins and only 5 losses which was enough for him and the Cardinals to enter the Playoffs and play in the Wild Card round. But Super Bowl aspirations quickly ended for the Cardinals as they lost to the Los Angeles Rams 34-11.

The Cardinals have three years with Kyler Murray as a starter since 2019, his first season was disappointing with a losing record of 5-10-1, but after the first year Murray fixed his flaws to close 2020 with 8-8 overall. In addition, that season, 2020, was the best in terms of personal stats for Murray with 375/558 completed passes, 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, although it was not enough to play in the playoffs.

Murray's first playoff game was a disaster as much more was expected of him against the Los Angeles Rams. That game was hard for Murray and the Cardinals, during the game Murray threw two interceptions with no touchdowns, 137 passing yards and 19/34 passes.

Why did Kyler Murray unfollow the Arizona Cardinals?

There are several speculations on the matter, but Kyler Murray could be sending a clear message to the Cardinals asking for a new contract with better benefits to continue playing with the team. This will likely be Murray's last season with the Cardinals, but from what was seen during the regular season he was well suited to the team's strategy and there seemed to be a good connection between the rest of the team and the QB.

When does Kyler Murray's contract with the Cardinals end?

Kyler Murray's contract ends after the 2022 season, this would be his last year with the Cardinals. Murray signed a 4-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 for $35m, and the Cardinals are expected to negotiate a new deal in the 2022 offseason as he has a team option in 2023.

How old is Kyler Murray?

Murray is 24 years old, he was born on August 7, 1997 in Bedford, Texas. During his early days as a football player he played at Allen High School with a perfect record of 42 wins and no losses.