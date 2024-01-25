NFL announces big surprise for Super Bowl 58 with one of the greatest DJs in music history

Super Bowl 58 will be played on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and the NFL has prepared big surprises. Right now, four teams are still alive trying to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy: 49ers, Lions, Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, the NFL just announced Tiesto will become the first-in game performer in Super Bowl history.

“Tiesto will perform a DJ set prior to the game while the players warm up and fans settle in at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024. He will then stay as the in-game DJ and play during featured breaks within the game, becoming the first superstar DJ to perform throughout the Super Bowl.”

Of course, different portions of Tiesto’s performance will be available in the official broadcast. In 2024, CBS is the official network for Super Bowl 58 with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.

Who is doing Super Bowl 58 halftime show?

Usher will be in charge of Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

However, Tiesto will revolutionize the protocol with live performances during the game. Many times, fans at the Super Bowl complain about the long breaks at the stadium due to the big amount of TV commercials. That changes with the superstar DJ.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII! And it’s even more incredible that it’s in my favorite place: Las Vegas. Thank you to the NFL for having me. I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game!”

Who is DJ Tiesto?

Tiesto is one of the greatest DJs in music history. The legend from the Netherlands has sold over 36 million albums and accumulates 11 billion streams worldwide. In February 2015, Tiesto won a Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording.

DJ Tiesto, whose real name is Tijs Michiel Verwest, is widely considered as one of the pioneers of trance and progressive house music. According to many reports, he has annual earnings of more than $20 million. Now, he gets to deliver an epic performance at the Super Bowl.