On Wednesday, the NFL decided to appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension issued by Judge Sue L. Robinson on Monday. But how long does it want the Browns quarterback out for?

NFL appeals Deshaun Watson suspension: How long would it want him out for?

After months of speculation, the NFL community finally got to know the decision on Deshaun Watson's case. On Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson issued a six-game suspension for the Browns quarterback.

Unsurprisingly, that ruling was not well received by many who were expecting a more significant punishment. Whether it has something to do with the public reaction or not, the NFL doesn't seem satisfied with the length of the suspension either.

On Wednesday, the league appealed the disciplinary decision, aiming to extend the quarterback's time on the sidelines. But for how long does the NFL want him suspended?

Rumor: NFL seeks for indefinite suspension for Deshaun Watson

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, the NFL wants an indefinite suspension for Watson with a minimum of a full season as well as a monetary fine for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

"I’m told NFL is appealing for an indefinite suspension that would be a minimum of one year," Darlington tweeted. "But perhaps more significant given the structure of Watson’s contract, source tells me the NFL’s appeal will also include a monetary fine. Money is now a significant part of the equation.”

Watson could take this to federal court and still get to play in Week 1 vs. the Carolina Panthers, as long as his camp files a restraining order that gets accepted.

That would mean, however, Watson risking to face much higher penalties than if he serves his suspension this year. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold, but one thing is for sure: this is far from over.