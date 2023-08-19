The Miami Dolphins have not won more than 10 games in a season since 2020, when they finished that year 10-6 overall but failed to reach the playoffs. That was the third-best year for the Dolphins with a winning record between 2017 and 2022.

However, the goal of the Dolphins for 2023 is to put the bad records behind them and aim high. Unfortunately, they started the NFL preseason with a loss against the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 3-19 at home.

They still have time to win a couple of games on the road during the preseason to correct any issues within the backup rosters for the upcoming regular season.

How many people attended the Miami Dolphins preseason opener?

According to the official gamebook published on NFL.com, the Miami Dolphins had an attendance of 64,638 for their loss against the Atlanta Falcons. They still have two games remaining in the preseason, one against the Houston Texans and another against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins are confident that this could be the year to reach the playoffs with Tua Tagovailoa, but they have two backup quarterbacks in case Tua suffers an injury: Skylar Thompson and Mike White.