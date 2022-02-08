Players from both teams get a good amount of money if they win the Super Bowl, as well as other bonuses at the end of the season. The players who get the most money are the quarterbacks.

Super Bowl LVI offers players a bonus for winning and another for losing the game and some players receive big bonuses based on their performance during the playoffs and regular season. But it is the NFL that establishes the bonuses that are paid to players during the playoffs through the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The prizes and bonuses have improved over the years and players are expected to receive more money in the future for winning the postseason big game. But not all players receive the same amount of money as some players who did not play during the playoffs but are part of the roster receive a smaller bonus.

Another thing that has value for the players is the Super Bowl ring, they get a ring if they win the Super Bowl, but not only the players, but also the coaching staff and the front office get rings, although of less value.

How much money do NFL players get paid if they win the Super Bowl?

$150,000 for each of the winners of the winning team, if the Bengals win Super Bowl LVI each of the players gets $150,000 in addition to any other bonus established in their personal contracts. Looks like a nice paycheck for winning a game.

Are there bonuses for NFL players if they win in the playoffs?

Yes, players receive a small sum of $42,500 for Wild Card and Divisional round wins. The bonus increases to $22,500 if they win the Conference Title, with players receiving $65,000 for winning the AFC/NFC.

Does the losing team in the Super Bowl get bonuses?

$75,000 for the players on the losing Super Bowl LVI team, that's half of what the winners receive. It's a small consolation so that the losers don't walk away empty handed, but they only get money, no ring.

