The only quarterback who threw for more touchdowns than Russell Wilson in 2023

After years without a reliable quarterback, Russell Wilson has given the Denver Broncos reasons to believe. His first year with the team didn’t go to plan, but now he’s finally living up to the expectations.

While Sean Payton has plenty of work to do with the rest of his teammates, the 34-year-old quarterback has been putting the offense on his back four weeks into the 2023 NFL season.

Yes, the Broncos are fourth in the AFC West with a 1-3 record. But Wilson can’t be blamed for the team’s struggles this time, as he’s the second quarterback with more passing touchdowns in the league.

Only Kirk Cousins threw for more touchdowns than Russell Wilson so far

Only Kirk Cousins boasts more passing touchdowns than Russell Wilson in 2023. The Minnesota Vikings star threw for 11 touchdowns, while the Broncos quarterback passed for nine – just like Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Miami Dolphins sensation Tua Tagovailoa.

Wilson is putting up incredible numbers, holding better stats than the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and other high-profile signal-callers in different aspects of the game.

How much does Russell Wilson make a year?

Having signed a five-year, $242 million extension with the Broncos last year, Russell Wilson’s average annual salary according to Spotrac is $48,517,647.