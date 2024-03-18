Amid recent rumors of the Chiefs potentially leaving Kansas City, the team has now revealed their renovation plans for Arrowhead Stadium, valued at up to $800 million and set to be ready for 2026.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is one of the most iconic venues in the NFL. The naming rights were acquired in 2021 and are set to expire in 2031, coinciding with the end of the Chiefs’ lease for their home.

In recent weeks, the CEO and president of the Chiefs have hinted at the possibility of leaving Arrowhead Stadium. However, renovation plans may complicate their potential departure.

Take a look at the Chiefs’ plans to renovate Arrowhead Stadium

The Chiefs are in a challenging position. While they aim to remain in Kansas City long-term, an unfavorable outcome in the tax sale vote could force them to relocate elsewhere by 2031.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan and CEO Clark Hunt have said that the team could leave Kansas City if the voting doesn’t go their way. Nevertheless, there are existing plans for a huge renovation they intend to do for Arrowhead Stadium.

A few months ago, it was revealed that the Chiefs plan to undertake an $800 million renovation for Arrowhead Stadium. Now, the team has unveiled the renders depicting all the changes they have in mind for their home.

What renovations are planned for Arrowhead Stadium?

Accordingt to the Chiefs’ website, there are several changes they plan to make to Arrowhead Stadium in order to improve the experience of the fans. These are also set to be ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The planned renovations include an activation zone, an upper concourse connection bridge, a canopy for the upper concourse, new videoboards, VIP stadium entry points, and upgrades to TV, Wi-Fi, DAS (distributed antenna system), and audio systems, among other enhancements.